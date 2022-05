FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This year’s Old Fort Days Rodeo Event, “The Great American Chute Out!” begins tonight and runs through June 4.

According to a press release, events take place nightly at 7 p.m. at Harper Stadium – Kay Rodgers Park in Fort Smith. On May 30, Rodeo Grand Entry begins at 7 p.m., followed by an opening performance at 7:30 p.m.

This is the 89th Annual Old Fort Days Rodeo. More information and a link to buy tickets are available here.