FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Tuesday, May 24, at approximately 7:25 a.m., Fort Smith Police responded to a shooting call on the 3900 block of Johnson Street.

According to a press release from the department, upon arrival it was determined that 33-year-old Archie Caudill had shot 34-year-old Deangelo Lee multiple times, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries following a dispute between Lee and a family member of Caudill’s.

According to police, Lee and Caudill had begun to argue, which escalated to Caudill shooting Lee. Caudill was transported to the Police Department for an interview and later arrested on a charge of first-degree battery. Mr. Lee is being treated for his injuries at a local hospital.