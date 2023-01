A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police are investigating after a single-vehicle accident left one dead early Wednesday morning on Jan. 11.

Police say the accident occurred at approximately 4 a.m. at 1400 Grand Ave.

Authorities have reopened all lanes and the scene has been cleared.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time and it is unclear how the accident occurred.

More information will be released when it becomes available.