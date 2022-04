VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One person is dead after a train collided with two pedestrians Sunday night in Van Buren.

According to a Facebook post from the Van Buren Police Department, officers were dispatched to the railroad bridge over Lee Creek around 7 p.m. in reference to a train/pedestrian accident.

Police say one person died from the accident and one person is in critical condition.

The department is not releasing any other details at this time as it works to notify the family members.