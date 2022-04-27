FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One person was injured, one was arrested and one person died in an early morning two-vehicle collision in Fort Smith, according to a police report.

Police say the wreck occurred at approximately 3:45 a.m. at Highway 271 and Mabel Avenue. The two victims were in one vehicle and the arrested driver was in the other, the report said.

The driver of the at-fault vehicle survived and was placed under arrest while the injured victim was transported to a local hospital. The severity of their injuries are currently unknown.





Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. More information will be released as it becomes available.