One injured after plane crash near Ozark

River Valley News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Franklin County Emergency Management Director Rick Covert

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A plane crash that occurred off Highway 215 in Franklin County resulted in one person being life flighted to a hospital.

According to Franklin County Emergency Management Director Rick Covert, crews responded to Highway 215 near Whispering Pine Lane for a report of a downed aircraft.

Covert said emergency crews got the call around 2 p.m.

Covert said the plane crash happened on private property at Byrd’s Adventure Center. He said planes from all over the country were flying in for a bush plane competition. 

The plane that crashed was practicing take-offs and landings in a short distance when it crashed. Covert said one person was life-flighted to a trauma hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

In the last month, Covert said there have been two reported plane crashes in the Byrd’s Adventure Center area.

The ArkanSTOL 2021 fly-in event describes the event as “this competition tests not only a pilot’s skill but demands extreme knowledge of equipment and unparalleled judgment. The terrain involves actual backwoods flying while adding the exciting elements of time trials with unpredictable river valley winds. All of these aspects combine to make this experience more complex than your average STOL competition,” according to Byrd’s Adventure Center website. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers