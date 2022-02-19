FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith man is in custody Saturday after a hit-and-run that killed a cyclist near Grand Ave.

Police said they were initially called to the scene for what appeared to be a human body part in the road near where the hit-and-run took place.

After closing off the street and investigating, officers determined that the body part was human and that an accident had taken place.

Police identified James Ray Jones as a suspect based on surveillance footage that identified his pickup truck at the scene.

When they arrived at Jones’ house, they found the body of the cyclist in the back of his truck.

Jones later confessed to police and was arrested on charges of manslaughter and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

He was booked into the Sebastian County Jail.

Police have identified the cyclist but have not released the name as they try to locate next of kin.