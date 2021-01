ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One person was injured after an apartment fire in Alma on Tuesday afternoon.

Alma Fire Department was called to a report of a fire at 117 Collum Lane East just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Crews arrived at Meadors Apartments for a bottom floor apartment on fire. The second-floor apartment sustained smoke damage.

Fire crews on scene told KNWA/FOX24 that one person was injured but wouldn’t say the extent of the injuries.

