FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Fort Smith police are investigating after one woman was killed on the night of March 24.

According to a media release, officers responded to a call on the 9000 block of Rogers Avenue at approximately 10:17 p.m. and found one woman dead. An investigation is underway and police have made no arrests yet.

If you have any information that can assist, please dial 911 or call 479-709-5000. Reward-eligible tips (up to $1,000) must be submitted through Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME.