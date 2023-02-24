VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An elderly woman was killed in a Van Buren apartment fire Friday morning, Feb. 24.

The Van Buren Fire Department said at approximately 9:30 a.m., the department was called to a structure fire at Pavilion Apartments, located at 20 S. 21st Street.

The fire is said to have only affected one unit at the complex and the department says crews were able to quickly contain and put out the blaze.

One woman is confirmed to have died in the fire. Her identity is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.