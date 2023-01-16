VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Crawford County Adult Education Center along with Western Arkansas Community Development is fighting hunger in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Thanks to inspiration from the International Little Free Food Pantry Movement, which began in Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2016, and a partnership with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Engage Arkansas has secured 100 old newspaper dispensers to upcycle and repurpose into Little Free Food pantries.

One of those Little Food Pantries was unveiled at the Crawford County Adult Education Center.

Theresa Baggett, a Workforce Coordinator for the Crawford County Adult Education Center and Site Supervisor for AmeriCorps, said the center goes beyond helping people get their GED by offering clothing, shelter, workforce training, and food to those in need.

MLK Day event in Van Buren

Baggett said Arkansas is one of the highest food insecure states in the nation. So on a national day of volunteerism such as MLK Day, she’s glad to honor Dr. King with the center’s new resource.

“There comes a small amount of shame sometimes when you have to ask for help. We try to remove that. We’re here to just help no matter what the need is,” said Baggett.

You can help continue Dr. King’s dream throughout the year by keeping the Little Food Pantry stocked, and donating money or your time to help the Crawford County Adult Education Center.