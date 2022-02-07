LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the homicide of an Arkoma man.

According to a release from the OSBI, at 8 p.m. on February 6, the Arkoma Police Department requested assistance from OSBI after Jackie Gage, 58, was found dead outside his residence on Honey Farm Lane in Arkoma.

Jackie’s son, Joel Gage, 39, was believed to be inside the home. After refusing to come out of the house for several hours, Joel was taken into custody by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Tactical Team.

The release says Joel was booked into the LeFlore County Jail on one count of first-degree murder. His bond has been denied.

The investigation is ongoing.