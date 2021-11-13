Oscar Mayer Weinermobile stops by Fort Smith Farmers Market

(FILE) An Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is parked outside a Chicago school. Jan. 2002. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People got to see an iconic driving hot dog Saturday in the River Valley.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile stopped by the Fort Smith Farmers Market.

“Oscar Mayer Hotdogger” Taylor Gray says they are traveling to cities across the country in the Wienermobile.

“We want to remind people to take life less seriously, keep it Oscar — and how could you not do that with a 27 foot long hotdog?” Gray said.

Local families got to take photos and take home a famous weenie whistle.

Its heading on to Oklahoma City next.