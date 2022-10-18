FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The state of Arkansas announced Tuesday that Owens Corning, a global building and construction materials leader is expanding operations in Fort Smith.

According to a news release, the company, which produces fiberglass composite, insulation, and roofing materials, began in February 2021 to build a new 550,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and will now invest an additional $24.5 million for machinery and new construction at its existing facility on Planter Road.

The company estimates the expansion will create 50 new jobs.

Expanding Owens Corning’s nonwovens production in this highly advanced facility will help us better serve our customers’ long-term growth. We are excited to add capacity in Fort Smith and create additional jobs in the community that we have been a part of for 37 years. We appreciate the support and partnership with the State of Arkansas in this expansion. Rachel Marcon, vice president and general manager of Nonwovens, Owens Corning

Owens Corning’s Fort Smith plant began production in 1985. The plant produces fiberglass mat for roofing products and other nonwoven applications.

“Owens Corning has been a great community partner for the past 34 years,” said Tim Allen, President and CEO of the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce. “This expansion is a perfect example of the partnership between the Arkansas Department of Commerce, Fort Smith Regional Chamber and the City of Fort Smith and how we work together toward one unified goal. I truly appreciate Owens Corning and their continued commitment and investment in our community.”