OZARK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Community Behavioral Health Center will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Ozark Program Center on Friday, June 24.

According to a press release, the center “provides rehabilitative day services for clients who live in Residential Care Facilities in Mulberry, Paris, and Clarksville.” The center picks up clients who want to attend day treatment services in Ozark.

The Mayor of Ozark, Ozark Fire Department, Bikers Against Child Abuse, and members of the Ozark Chamber of Commerce will gather in Ozark to attend the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the new Ozark Program Center at 980 Airport Road in Ozark on June 24 at 1 p.m.