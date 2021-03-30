Ozark School District lifts mask mandate

River Valley News

OZARK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Beginning March 31, masks will no longer be required to be worn by students, staff, or visitors on Ozark School District campuses, according to a post made by Superintendent Jim Ford on the district’s Facebook page.

According to the post, the school district will follow all other directives of the Arkansas Department of Health including enhanced sanitation practices and social distancing.

Ford says students, staff, and visitors are welcome to continue to wear masks at school and events.

Ford said they have complied with the directives of the Arkansas Department of Health, and continue to do so.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced March 30 the requirement to wear masks will end.

