FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police have responded to a pair of two-vehicle accidents that are affecting traffic in the River Valley.

According to a Fort Smith Police Department report, the accidents occurred in the vicinity of Towson and Vicksburg at approximately 4:45 p.m. on August 22.

Police advise motorists to expect delays and to consider alternate routes that would avoid the affected area if possible. No serious injuries were reported.