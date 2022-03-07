FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two students from Fort Smith Public Schools have been named 2022 National Merit Scholarship Finalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC).

The students are Emma Paulus and Leen Samman of Southside High School. All Finalists will be considered for National Merit Scholarship awards to be offered in 2022.

“Emma and Leen have demonstrated great resilience and perseverance in the face of a very challenging educational experience. Their hard work and dedication has paid off in the achievement of such a great honor,” said Jeff Prewitt, Principal of Southside High School.

There were approximately 16,000 Semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. According to a press release, the nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors.

Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title. National Merit Scholarship winners of 2022 will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July.