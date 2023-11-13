PARIS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Paris Police Department announced over the weekend that their police chief, Robin Ellington, died on Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post.

Ellington served the Paris Police Department for over 20 years and was appointed Chief of Police in January 2021, according to the post. PPD said, “since then has improved the department in many different ways.”

Paris Mayor Daniel Rogers said that she was the only woman to serve as chief in the city’s history.

In the announcement, PPD also said, “Chief Ellington is the definition of what every Law Enforcement Officer should strive to be. She had the purest heart and the utmost amount of respect for every human being. She was hardworking and had a plethora of tasks that she took on every day.”