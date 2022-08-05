FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department is joining forces with the city’s Parks Department for the City Play Day on Saturday, August 5, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

According to a press release from the city, the police department will be hosting Touch-a-Cop Car, the Scribble Car, a Kids Free-Throw Competition, and a Pawfficer Fuzz Coloring Contest with prizes. Department Chaplains will also be providing free hot dogs.

Parks Department Activities Include:

Ninja Warrior Course

Water Blaster Tie Dye

Connect-4 Basketball

Adrenaline II Obstacle

35-foot Water Slide

The event is happening at MLK Park at 1815 N. Greenwood Ave. in Fort Smith.