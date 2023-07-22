The newest slide at Parrot Island Waterpark, O’hana Highway Tube Slide, in Fort Smith, Ark. Courtesy of Parrot Island Waterpark.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Parrot Island Waterpark is hosting its first-ever Healthcare Worker’s Day on Saturday, according to a press release.

The release says the celebration will take place all day from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. with healthcare workers receiving free admission into the park plus up to 50% off for up to three immediate family members.

All the worker has to do is show a valid ID to receive the discount.

“Healthcare workers have a demanding job. We want to show them how much we appreciate their dedication to our community,” says Parrot Island general manager Drew Peterson.

For more information on upcoming events at the waterpark, visit their website.