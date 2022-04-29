FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On April 29, Peak Innovation Center in Fort Smith announced that it has received a $100,000 donation from COX Communications for a new Career Center and to support three Network Engineering Technology classrooms.

According to a press release, the COX Career Center will “connect students to business and industry through robust communication efforts.” Students will learn application processes, interviewing skills, resume writing and other post-secondary preparation activities.

The space will also support community engagement and service-learning projects to “enhance relationships among students and business partners.”

“The COX Career Center will be a hub at Peak Innovation Center to provide the support students need in their transition to post-secondary opportunities and careers,” said Dr. Terry Morawski, Superintendent of Fort Smith schools. “We are grateful to COX for their support of Peak Innovation Center and the students across the region it serves.”