FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Peak Innovation Center in Fort Smith welcomed its first students Monday, March 28.

At the center, students complete college courses and earn credits while still attending high school.

The Center, owned by Fort Smith Schools, is offering courses with the University of Arkansas Fort Smith, and the UAFS Western Arkansas Technical Center.

The overall goal is to shorten the time for students to get a bachelor’s degree.

“Our hope and our goal as the students complete these programs is that they can earn a viable career,” said Amanda Seidenzahl, Director of the Western Arkansas Technical Center at UAFS. “They can either continue or finish up their degree plan at UA Fort Smith, or they can go to work, or they can do both.”

The Peak Innovation Center offers a variety of courses from automation and robotics, to emergency medical responders and network engineering.