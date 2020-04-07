Pedestrian hit and killed in Fort Smith early Tuesday

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in Fort Smith on Tuesday morning, according to a post from the Fort Smith Police Department.

At 5:54 a.m. on April 7, police say they were called to the 3000 block of Grand Avenue in Fort Smith regarding a vehicle/pedestrian accident.

According to police, the pedestrian did not survive. The identity of the individual has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The Fort Smith Police Department says drivers can expect delays in the area as they will be on the scene for at least a few hours.