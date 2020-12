FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department responded to the scene of an “injury accident involving a pedestrian” on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post.

The pedestrian, who was not identified, was transported for medical treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The incident occurred at 57th St. and Burnham Road.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes for the next few hours as traffic collision reconstruction is underway.