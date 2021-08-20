Police: 2 teens shot at with bb gun, 1 struck outside Fort Smith restaurant

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police responded to a disturbance call Friday at Razorback Pizza on Old Greenwood Rd., where two teens said they were shot at and one was hit in the face with a BB gun.

Fort Smith Police Public Information Officer Aric Mitchell said that police were able to identify a suspect using surveillance video from surrounding businesses.

The suspect, whos name has not been released, is reportedly facing a 3rd degree battery charge as a result of the altercation.

Police said they have made contact with the suspect but have not made any arrests at this time.