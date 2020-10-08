Police investigating after person shot near Duke Avenue in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near the 3400 block of Duke Avenue.

According to Aric Mitchell with Fort Smith police, one victim was found and initial reports were three shots fired. Police are unsure if that’s how many times the victim was struck.

An unknown suspect fled the area before police arrival in a black SUV, unknown make and model.

No update on the condition of the victim at this time.

