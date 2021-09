FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Police and Fort Smith Police Department are searching for a teen who went missing near the Walmart on Zero St. on Friday, September 10.

Kira Robles, 15, is described as a 5’1″ white female with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police her family just moved to Fort Smith and she is not familiar with the area.

Anyone with information on Robles’ whereabouts is encouraged to call the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100.