FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a social media post, the Fort Smith Police Department stated that it is responding to a “serious injury accident” involving multiple vehicles.

The accident occurred at approximately 11:35 a.m. in the area of Highway 271 and Cavanaugh Road in Fort Smith. Police stated that traffic could be affected for “the next few hours” and advised motorists to seek alternative routes.