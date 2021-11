FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Officials confirmed that Fort Smith police responded to a shooting call on Belle Ave. around 10:30 Saturday night.

Officers identified one male victim, who was taken to the hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

Detectives interviewed witnesses and identified a potential suspect, but no arrests have been made yet.

Police said they will release more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/Fox 24 for updates.