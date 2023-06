SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Parole and Probation department are looking for a registered sex offender.

Cameron Carlos Santana, 36, was said to have cut his GPS tracking device off and has not reported to his parole officer as required by law, according to Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

Police search for Cameron Carlos Santana, 36, who is a registered sex offender (SCSO).

A warrant for his arrest is being processed. Police ask if anyone has seen Santana to report him t your local law enforcement agency.