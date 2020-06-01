Police search for suspects after guns stolen from Barling pawn shop

BARLING, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Barling Police Department is searching for the suspects responsible for a pawn-shop burglary in the city early Monday.

Police say several firearms were taken from Southtown Pawn at approximately 4 a.m. this morning.

The suspects left in “possibly a Ford truck.”

The Barling Police Department is asking residents to review their home security camera footage from the night for possible suspect or vehicle information.

If you have any information on the case, contact police at (479) 452-1550, or send the police department a message on Facebook.

