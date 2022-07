BOONEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Booneville Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy who left his home on July 4.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, William Frost is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. He was last seen in a dark shirt and dark blue shorts and is believed to be in the Booneville or Magazine area.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the police department at 479-675-3508.