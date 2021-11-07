Police: Single-vehicle accident leaves 2 dead, car submerged in Fort Smith

River Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police are investigating a one-vehicle fatality accident that left two dead and a vehicle submerged in Mill Creek near S. 28th St.

Police said the two victims were both male, but have not yet released their names.

Officers believe the accident took place overnight Saturday.

An investigation into how the accident took place is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers