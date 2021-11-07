Police: Single-vehicle accident leaves 2 dead, car submerged in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police are investigating a one-vehicle fatality accident that left two dead and a vehicle submerged in Mill Creek near S. 28th St.
Police said the two victims were both male, but have not yet released their names.
Officers believe the accident took place overnight Saturday.
An investigation into how the accident took place is ongoing.
FS Police working a second one-vehicle fatality accident near S 28/S 28 Place. Submerged vehicle, two male victims. Investigation is ongoing. Please avoid the area if you can. Our hearts are w/victims and their families. pic.twitter.com/14IOk57Zto— Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) November 7, 2021