FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After the recent spike in temperatures, Arkansans will be engaging in more outdoor activities.

Considering that, the City of Fort Smith provided some lists of safety tips to keep in mind this spring and summer.

Pool & Deck Safety

Make sure all pedestrian gates in the barrier fence for your pool are self-closing and self-latching. Other gates should be padlocked.

Remove all chairs, tables, large toys or other objects that would allow a child to climb up to reach the gate latch or enable the child to climb over the pool isolation fence.

Throwing aids like poles should be kept on both sides of the pool. These items should remain stationary and not be misplaced through play activities.

All pool and hot tub drains (suction outlets) must have a cover or grate that meets industry standards for suction fittings marked to indicate compliance with ANSI/ASME A112.19.8 2007. Check to see that these covers are not broken or in disrepair, and that they are firmly over the drain openings.

Install a pool alarm to detect accidental or unauthorized entrance into the water. While the alarm provides an immediate warning, it does not substitute for the barrier fences, door alarms and safety covers required by code.

Install either an automatic or manually operated, approved safety cover to completely block access to water in the pool, spa or hot tub. Never allow anyone to stand or play on a pool cover.

Check for warnings signs of an unsafe deck, including loose or wobbly railings or support beams, missing or loose screws that connect a deck to the house, corrosion, rot and cracks.

Grill Safety

Place the barbeque grill away from siding, deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches. It is also unsafe to use grills in a garage, porch or enclosed area that could trap carbon monoxide. Never grill on top of anything that can catch fire.

When grilling, have a fire extinguisher, a garden hose or at least four gallons of water close by in case of fire.

Keep children away from fires and grills. Establish a safety zone around the grill and instruct children to remain outside of the zone. A chalk line works great for this purpose. Never leave the grill unattended.

If you are making any seasonal modifications at your residence, city staff ensures that construction meets the currently adopted Arkansas Fire Prevention Code, Arkansas Plumbing and Gas Codes, Arkansas Mechanical Code, Arkansas Energy Code and the Arkansas National Electric Code. Please contact the city building department at (479)784-2206 for specific information that is applicable to your specific project.