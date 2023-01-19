RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Pope County judge and county sheriff are teaming up to donate a retired police cruiser that will benefit students at Arkansas Tech Career Center.

Judge Ben Cross and Sheriff Shane Jones have partnered with ATCC for this donation that will directly benefit its students, who are engaged in studying criminal justice and law enforcement, Arkansas Tech said in a release.

“This resource will be of significant assistance to our criminal justice and law enforcement students and faculty,” said Pat Edmunds, ATCC director. “Every real-world experience we can provide to our students helps them understand the opportunities and responsibilities that exist within the career fields that interest them. We are so appreciative to Judge Cross, Sheriff Jones and their understanding of what resources like this mean to the development of future law enforcement officers.”

According to Arkansas Tech, the criminal justice and law enforcement program prepares students to perform the duties of police and public security officers, including patrol, investigative activities, traffic control, crowd control, crime scene investigation and public relations.

“I’m excited for this collaboration with the Arkansas Tech Career Center,” said Cross. “In today’s difficult workforce environment, I’m a true believer in growing our own future employment pool. If this small investment provides a career path for a criminal justice student, then we have in fact, invested in ourselves as a community.”

ATCC criminal justice and law enforcement classes are offered at the ATCC location in Russellville.

For more information about the program, email to Lance Davis, workforce education faculty member in criminal justice and law enforcement, at ldavis2@atu.edu.