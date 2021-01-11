Possible double homicide found at scene of house fire in Sequoyah County

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Deputies in Sequoyah County were dispatched to a house fire on Sunday where they believe a double homicide occurred.

According to a press release, the house fire was in the Muldrow area of Sequoyah County. Upon arrival, deputies were told by firefighters that they had found two bodies inside the home.

After the fire was extinguished, Sheriff’s Investigators along with OSBI, Fire Marshals and the Medical examiner, worked the potential crime scene. During the preliminary investigation, the investigators found reason to believe that there was foul play and was possibly a homicide scene.

Both bodies were sent to the state medical examiner to determine the cause of death and to determine a positive identification.