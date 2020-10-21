Poteau man arrested for assault and rape

POTEAU, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Poteau police arrested a man on Tuesday, October 20 for sexually assaulting a woman and stabbing her.

Ricky Amos Jr., 30, was arrested and is facing charges of first degree rape and assault & battery with a dangerous weapon.

According to a press release from Assistant Police Chief Greg Russell, officers arrived late Tuesday to an apartment in the 100 block of Windham Street on a call of an assault.

Officers made contact with a 30-year-old female victim who had several wounds on her neck and torso. The victim told the officers that Amos had come to her apartment and asked to use her bathroom.

The victim stated that after she allowed Amos to enter the apartment, he stabbed and slashed her with a knife multiple times and sexually assaulted her.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center and then transferred to a Tulsa area hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Officers located Amos hiding behind the apartment complex and took him into custody.

There has not been an update on the condition of the victim at this time.