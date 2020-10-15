Poteau mayor tests positive for COVID-19, City Hall lobby closed for 2 weeks

POTEAU, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The mayor of Poteau, Oklahoma, Scotty White, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor White released a statement on his Facebook page.

Good Morning Poteau,

I want to keep you informed, I have tested positive for COVID 19, I have lost taste and smell other than that I feel fine. I’m isolated away from family and will keep you posted on my condition.

City hall lobby will be closed for 14 days, our staff will still be there to help you over the phone and you can make payments in the drop box or over the phone. Some employees I had possibly exposed on Friday so we have closed the lobby for the public safety. Thank You all for your patience and understanding.

Scotty White, Mayor of Poteau