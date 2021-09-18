Poteau police searching for escaped inmate

HODGEN, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police are searching for an inmate that escaped from the Jim Hamilton Correctional Center.

Rodney R. Williams escaped from the jail around 2:00 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Williams is described as a 38-year-old Black male who stands around six feet one inch tall and weighs approximately 189 lbs.

He has a “Lucky Lo” tattoo on his neck, a “groove on mine” tattoo on his left arm, a “no love 4 life” tattoo on his right arm and an “HCG” tattoo on his abdomen.

Police encourage anyone who sees Williams not to approach him, but call 911 immediately.

