FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A single vehicle accident in Fort Smith is causing delays after the crash caused downed power lines.

According to Fort Smith Police, the accident occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at approximately 10:40 a.m. in the 4700 block of Free Ferry Road with injuries reported.

Police say travelers should expect delays for the next several hours as crews work to clear the downed lines.