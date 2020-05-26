Private dock breaks free, crashes into bridge in Van Buren

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A private dock broke free and traveled downstream crashing into an old walk bridge in Crawford County near Van Buren early Tuesday.

Crawford County Emergency Manager Brad Thomas said there is no risk to the Rena Road bridge at this time.

Van Buren Police and Fire are both on the scene monitoring the situation. Thomas says people should not stop on the bridge.

The owner of the dock is aware and is working to secure the dock to the bank to prevent it from moving downstream.