Propak partnering with Arkansas Children’s Network for toy delivery

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Propak Corporation of downtown Fort Smith is partnering with Arkansas Children’s Network for the “Festival of Stars,” a toy drive that will allow Propak to deliver toys to Arkansas Children’s Hospital for a 6th year.

Propak said in a press release they encourage families, civic groups, sports teams, schools, churches and businesses to host toy drives to help fill an 18-wheeler with donations.

The truck will then be driven to the Children’s Hospital in Northwest Arkansas on Friday, Dec. 10.

Donations will be accepted Thursday, Dec. 9 at the Walmart near Kelley Highway in Fort Smith from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For a full wish list on things to donate, click here.