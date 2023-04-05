SCOTT COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A special prosecutor has moved to drop battery charges against the Scott County Sheriff because he had not completed proper training.

Randy Shores was arrested on September 30, 2022, and charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery in the third degree as a liable accomplice in an arrest following a pursuit.

On April 4, special prosecuting attorney Emily White filed a motion asking the court to drop the charges due to Shores’ lack of appropriate use of force training.

“The defendant had not completed any law enforcement training on recognizing Use of Force engagements or intervening in Use of Force engagements during his career as a law enforcement officer in this state. Since the filing, the defendant has undergone and continues to undergo law enforcement training on recognizing and intervening in Use of Force engagements.”

Special Prosecuting Attorney Emily White, Motion to Nolle Prosequi, April 4

White’s motion added that Shores acknowledged that the proper training “would have caused him to intervene” during the incident at the center of the case. He also agreed to maintain “continual, relevant training” in that area of the law by enrolling in training through the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy and the University of Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute within the next 12 months.

If Shores does not complete that training, the prosecutor reserved the right to refile the criminal charges at a later date.