Prosecutor: Sebastian County inmate death ruled an accident

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — No charges will be filed in the death of a man incarcerated at the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center in July, according to Sebastian County Prosecutor Daniel Shue on Friday.

On July 31, 2020, at 9:04 p.m., Jacob W. Honeycutt, 36, of Fort Smith, was pronounced death at Baptist Hospital in Fort Smith after suffering a seizure at the jail.

According to Shue, on July 30, when Honeycutt was booked into the jail on charges of aggravated assault on a family or household member, he told his cellmate that he had ingested methamphetamine earlier in the day.

The following day, July 31, while watching television, the cellmate noticed that Honeycutt began having a seizure and notified detention deputies of the medical emergency, according to Shue.

Detention center officers were alerted at approximately 8:30 PM, and, according to the investigation, deputies responded and attempted medical intervention.

The life-saving measures were to no avail and Honeycutt was pronounced dead, Shue said.

According the death investigation, Honeycutt had not made any complaints with regard to his physical condition.

“After being summoned to his cell, deputies began utilizing the manual resuscitation bag on Mr. Honeycutt and were able to find a faint pulse. A nurse also assisted as deputies began administering Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation. Fort Smith EMS personnel transported Mr. Honeycutt to Baptist Health Hospital where he was pronounced dead,” Shue wrote.

According to an autopsy report by Dr. Charles P. Kokes of the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory, the cause of death was Acute Myocardial Infarct Due to Thrombosis of Left Anterior Descending Coronary Artery Due to Hypertensive Arteriosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease with a Contributory Cause of Methamphetamine Use.

The autopsy ruled the death an accident, and no criminal charges will be filed, Shue said.