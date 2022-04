RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A tornado warning has been issued until 6:45 p.m. for Johnson and Logan counties in the River Valley.

Another tornado warning has been issued for Sebastian and Franklin counties until 6:45 p.m.

Hail has been reported with this system with a diameter of 2.5 inches, or tennis ball size hail. The radar indicated tornado is moving to the east at 35 miles per hour.

Hail in Fort Smith



The cities of Clarksville, Paris and Spadra could be impacted.