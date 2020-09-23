Report: Pilot trying to correct course when plane crashed

CHESTER, Ark. (AP) — A preliminary report says a pilot was trying to correct his course before his single-engine airplane crashed in northwest Arkansas, killing all four people aboard.

The report from the National Transportation Safety Board says the aircraft was traveling from Muskogee, Oklahoma, to Pickens, South Carolina, when it crashed in rural northwest Arkansas on Sept. 4.

Four members of an Oklahoma family died in the crash.

The NTSB report says the pilot told air traffic controllers that he wanted to return to Muskogee because of weather, but the plane began descending rapidly and radio contact was lost.