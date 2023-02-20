CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A special prosecutor reported that the state will not pursue charges against one of the men involved in an arrest video that went viral last year.

Mulberry Police Officer Thell Riddle was back at work on the force as of February 17. Special prosecutor Emily White revealed in a February 15 letter that while an investigation into the incident remains ongoing, Riddle will not face any charges for his role.

“Please understand, by making this formal declaration regarding Officer Riddle, I am not making a formal statement regarding the other two involved law enforcement officers,” she wrote. White said that she made the decision “having reviewed the facts of this investigation and controlling case law regarding police use of force issues.”

Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputies Levi White and Zac King are still under investigation. In a video that went viral in August 2022, the three men were seen slamming a suspect’s head on the ground while he was restrained. The two deputies were suspended, then later fired.

Officer Riddle was on paid administrative leave after his involvement in the case until his recent reinstatement.