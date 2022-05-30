FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A lane on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith will see a temporary closure for the next two days due to resurfacing.

According to a press release, contractors for the city’s engineering department will be performing street resurfacing on 66 Street, south of Rogers Avenue between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 31 and June 1.

Weather permitting, the outside eastbound lane will be closed with traffic controlled using signage and traffic cones.

Drivers should use caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones.