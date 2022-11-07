FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rheem, a global manufacturer of water heating and HVACR products, announced Monday it is investing over $20 million in its Fort Smith facility, bringing over 100 jobs to the River Valley.

The announcement comes as part of a 10-year strategy of “invest to grow, innovate to lead, and deliver on commitments.”

“We are excited to expand our operations in Fort Smith,” said Andrew Welch, Director of Operations, Rheem Air Conditioning Division. “This expansion demonstrates our committed partnership with the state and rewards the Fort Smith community — enabling our continued growth and leadership.”

As part of this investment, a release says Rheem plans to hire 100 production and office personnel in addition to creating additional production capacity and making facility and grounds improvements.

Improvements will reportedly include a new Innovation Learning Center (ILC), which will allow training distributors and contractors to work with Rheem products and learn about product improvement. The improvements will also include a new entrance and traffic flow patterns to improve safety, access, and congestion.

“We are excited to see Rheem grow and succeed in Fort Smith,” Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said. “Rheem is creating both corporate and manufacturing jobs that spur economic development and raise the quality of life for employees and their families.”